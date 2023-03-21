BILLINGS, Mont. - A bill looking to ban the use of the application "TikTok" has passed in the Montana Senate and is currently waiting to be voted on in the House.

The Moss Mansion Museum in Billings has used the app since 2021 as a way to show the history of the museum in a unique way.

"We wanted to do something to show how cool this place is, and also try to attract a new audience," said Isabella Jensen, the Administrative Assistant for the Moss Mansion Museum.

"P.B. Moss did a lot for Billings. His house had the first telephone in Montana. They beat New York by a couple of weeks. Short videos with quick facts are a way a lot of people take in information in the best way."

Jensen said the Moss Mansion Museum saw an increase in tourists by roughly 1,000 after the application was implemented, along with between $10,000 and $15,000 in donations.

"We try to find new ways to show people the history of our community through the app. If it goes we don't want that, but we have other social media outlets that help us too."

As we await until a decision in this session, Governor Gianforte issued a ban of the application on all state owned devices.