Morgan Wallen's Dangerous Tour coming to Billings

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM
MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana.
* WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 6 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Flying debris expected. Tree and fence damage possible.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High winds and low humidities will bring
about enhanced fire weather concerns. Avoid causing a spark.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.
&&