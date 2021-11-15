Morgan Wallen's Dangerous Tour coming to Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - MetraPark has announced country artist Morgan Wallen will be performing with guests HARDY and Larry Fleet at the First Interstate Arena in Billings Saturday, May 14.

Wallen won top country artist and top country album at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, MetraPark said in their release.

Tickets go on sale online Friday, Nov. 19.

