More than 97,000 pounds of salad recalled over possible E.coli contamination

A New Jersey-based company is recalling nearly 100,000 pounds of salad products that may be contaminated with E. coli.

The salad products were produced in October by Missa Bay and sold in nearly 40 different varieties of salad kits at multiple stores, including Walmart, Sam's Club, Target, and Albertsons. Click here for the full list of recalled items.

The recall comes amid a multi-state outbreak of E. coli, which has sickened over a dozen people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the CDC, 17 people in eight states – Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Maryland, Montana, Washington and Wisconsin –have become ill. No deaths have been reported, but seven people had to be hospitalized, and two patients developed a type of kidney failure, the CDC said.

All products from the same lot of lettuce are included in the recall, and they have all exceeded their use-by date. All affected products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.