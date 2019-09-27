More than a dozen kids sent home after eating marijuana-infused Rice Krispie Treats

Police were called to a school in Pennsylvania after over a dozen kids ate marijuana-infused desserts.

Police were called to West Oak Lane Charter School in Philadelphia Friday due to middle schoolers eating marijuana Rice Krispie Treats.

A 12-year-old reportedly bought them online.

The Philadelphia police captain said all the kids "developed some sort of symptoms".

The students were checked out by paramedics on scene and released to their parents.

CBS reported that the child who brought in the edibles may face charges.

An investigation is ongoing.