BIG SANDY, Mont. - More than $7 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding will be used to reimburse health insurance exchange insurers for certain high-cost claims that would otherwise be paid by consumers and the federal government.

“This pandemic is highlighting what we already knew: quality health care is too expensive and hits Montanans pocketbooks hard,” Senator Jon Tester said. “Rising health care costs hurt working families and small businesses across our state so we need to continue to work together to provide access to affordable health care.”

Montana will receive funding to improve access to affordable, comprehensive health insurance coverage, according to a release from Sen. Tester's Office.

The $7,129,995 for Montana’s reinsurance program will reimburse health insurance exchange insurers for certain high-cost claims in the individual health insurance market using a mix of federal pass-through funding and association member assessments.