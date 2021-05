More than 103-million Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the latest CDC Saturday.

A grand total of 243-million doses have been administered so far.

146-million Americans have now at least received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The milestone means that nearly 40-percent of adults have been inoculated.

But doctor Anthony Fauci says the US won't reach heard immunity until 70 to 80 percent of the population is vaccinated.