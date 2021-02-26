MONTANA - U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines announced via press release Friday that 68 airports across the state will receive a total of $20,034,965 in grant funding to keep up with costs and continue projects amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding was secured as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) that was signed into law in late December. The grants are provided by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program to provide economic relief to airports across the United States, according to the release.

“Communities across Montana rely on airports to support their local economies and keep folks connected,” Sen. Tester said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench in air travel for the last year, making it harder for our local airports to keep up with costs and continue critical infrastructure projects. I’m proud to have helped secure funding that will allow airports across the state to continue serving their communities long after this crisis is over.”

“COVID-19 has been hard on Montana’s tourism and aviation sectors. As we’re working our way out of this pandemic and Montana airports begin to recover, it’s critical that we support local infrastructure,” Sen. Daines said. “These grants will deliver much needed economic relief to our airports and in turn help support hospitality jobs by bringing more visitors to our great state.”

The following airports will receive funding as part of the FAA Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program:

• Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport – $ 4,186,388

• Billings Logan International Airport – $3,643,376

• Missoula International Airport – $ 3,390,850

• Glacier International Airport (Kalispell) – $ 2,830,997

• Great Falls International Airport – $ 1,853,393

• Helena Regional Airport – $ 1,461,939

• Bert Mooney Airport (Butte) – $ 1,014,371

• Sidney-Richland Regional Airport – $ 1,005,651

• Baker Municipal Airport – $13,000

• Conrad Airport – $13,000

• Cut Bank International Airport – $13,000

• Dawson Community Airport – $13,000

• Deer Lodge-City-County Airport – $13,000

• Dillon Airport – $13,000

• Ennis - Big Sky Airport – $13,000

• Eureka Airport – $13,000

• Fort Benton Airport – $13,000

• Frank Wiley Field Airport – $13,000

• Havre City-County Airport – $13,000

• Kalispell City Airport – $13,000

• L M Clayton Airport – $13,000

• Laurel Municipal Airport – $13,000

• Lewistown Municipal Airport – $13,000

• Libby Airport – $13,000

• Polson Airport – $13,000

• Ravalli County Airport – $13,000

• Ronan Airport – $13,000

• Roundup Airport – $13,000

• Shelby Airport – $13,000

• Stevensville Airport – $13,000

• Three Forks Airport – $13,000

• Tillitt Field Airport – $13,000

• Townsend Airport – $13,000

• Wokal Field/Glasgow-Valley County Airport – $13,000

• Woltermann Memorial Airport – $13,000

• Big Horn County Airport – $9,000

• Big Sandy Airport – $9,000

• Big Sky Field Airport – $9,000

• Big Timber Airport – $9,000

• Bowman Field Airport – $9,000

• Broadus Airport – $9,000

• Choteau Airport – $9,000

• Circle Town County Airport – $9,000

• Colstrip Airport – $9,000

• Edgar G Obie Airport – $9,000

• Ekalaka Airport – $9,000

• Gardiner Airport – $9,000

• Geraldine Airport – $9,000

• Harlem Airport – $9,000

• Jordan Airport – $9,000

• Liberty County Airport – $9,000

• Lincoln Airport – $9,000

• Malta Airport – $9,000

• Mission Field Airport – $9,000

• Plains Airport – $9,000

• Poplar Municipal Airport – $9,000

• Red Lodge Airport – $9,000

• Riddick Field Airport – $9,000

• Scobey Airport – $9,000

• Sher-Wood Airport – $9,000

• Stanford/Biggerstaff Field Airport – $9,000

• Terry Airport – $9,000

• Thompson Falls Airport – $9,000

• Turner Airport – $9,000

• Twin Bridges Airport – $9,000

• Wheatland County at Harlowton Airport – $9,000

• White Sulphur Springs Airport – $9,000

• Winifred Airport – $9,000