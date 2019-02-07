Western Montana:

More snow is on the way for the west side of the state Thursday morning. That's expected to clear to mostly cloudy skies after 11 a.m., with temperatures in the teens. Moderate to heavy mountain snow is also expected. Travel could be especially difficult along the mountain passes.

Central Montana:

Wind chill advisories are in effect near Great Falls until 2 p.m. Friday. Between 2-6" of snow is expected, with wind chills as low as -40°. Travel could be difficult, and drivers should plan on slippery conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Eastern Montana:

A wind chill advisory is in effect for the eastern side of the state, with wind chills as low as -30°. That advisory will be in effect until noon Thursday. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. High temperatures are expected in the low teens.