More physicians to come to rural areas

Senator Jon Tester was recognized today by the Billings Clinic Board of Directors for his work in promoting the importance of physician training in rural communities.

After finalizing the rule change that incorporates Senator Tester's Restoring Rural Residencies Act CMS now makes reimbursement to residents in training at Critical Access Hospitals while also bringing in new doctors to rural settings in an attempt to encourage more physicians to practice and stay in rural areas.

Past regulations would prevent Medicare from funding residents' training time in rural facilities which restrained the amount of medical professionals that could be recruited and trained in rural areas.