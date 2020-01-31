More patients with heart disease being treated without surgery

About 100 people with heart disease were treated without surgery at the Billings Clinic last year, and that number is expected to grow.

Department Chair of Cardiology at the Billings Clinic Dr. Brian Rah said treatment involves putting a valve in a large artery. Patients with this treatment can leave the hospital in a day, instead of staying for 5-7 days like they would with surgery.

Dr. Rah also says it's important to watch what you eat and exercise in order to prevent heart disease. He said 30 minutes a day, five days a week is best, although something is better than nothing.

Dr. Rah also said it's important to know the signs of a heart attack and go to the emergency room right away if you experience them.

He said, "People need to realize that most heart attacks can happen suddenly. Get to the hospital as soon as they can if they have signs or concerns they're having something they think is wrong."

Billings Clinic cardiac patient Velda Southworth said she had those signs the day after Thanksgiving: chest pain, jaw pain and pain in her left arm. She went to the emergency room, where her heart stopped.

Southworth said, "I was quite shocked that it was as serious as it was. So, when cardiologists tell you that minutes matter, they really matter. So, you need to not second-guess yourself and get there as quickly as you can."