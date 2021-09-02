UPDATE: SEPT. 3 AT 11:07 A.M.

More information was released on the incident early Friday morning.

According to information from the Billings Police Department (BPD), a Ford F150 was traveling westbound on Central Ave. approaching the intersection of Santa Fe Dr.

A pedestrian was in the crosswalk at the intersection traveling northbound while the “no walk” signal was lit.

Witnesses reported that eastbound and westbound travel on Central Ave. had a green light.

The Ford F150 struck the pedestrian, causing a fatal injury, before fleeing the scene.

Law enforcement located the driver of the Ford, a 19-year-old man from Billings, multiple blocks away several minutes later. Speed and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.

BPD reports the pedestrian was a 31-year-old man.

UPDATE: SEPT. 2 AT 10:13 P.M.

Our on-scene reporter says police are conducting alcohol screenings on the man who was driving the truck.

No arrests have been made at this time.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

BILLINGS - A section of Central Avenue is closed after an accident left one person dead.

At approximately 8:48 p.m. Thursday, a westbound truck on Central Ave. hit a pedestrian, the Billings Police Department reports.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck fled but was later apprehended, BPD says.

Central Ave. is closed from Santa Fe Drive to Lexington Drive.

The BPD crash team is on scene and we are working to bring you more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.