UPDATE, SEPT. 7

The two suspects from Tuesday’s fatal stabbing have been identified as Christopher Adrian Brown and Vanessa Marie Delaney.

According to court documents, the incident was caught on video.

The video reportedly showed the victim was sitting in the grass while Brown punched him, while Delaney stood on the other side with a knife.

Delaney was yelling at the victim, who had blood on his face and neck and was yelling “I can’t feel my right leg!”

One witness told law enforcement he met the victim at St. Vincent’s hospital earlier that evening and that they were walking back to a hotel through North Park when they saw Brown and Delaney in a bank parking lot.

The victim reportedly tried to calm down Brown before he and Delaney began chasing him.

The affidavit does not indicate what started the altercation in the first place.

The witness said he followed the three and began recording on his cell phone, and that he did not intervene in the stabbing because he was shocked and did not want to be the next victim.

After the stabbing, Delaney told the witness to go home.

When the witness arrived at home, he told another person what happened, and they called law enforcement after they could not find the victim again.

While officers were speaking with the witness, a report was made of an unconscious or dead man near the North Park Center building on the east end of the park.

Officers on scene found the victim bleeding heavily but showing signs of life.

A tourniquet was applied and CPR was performed until medical personnel arrived, however, after he was transported to Billings Clinic, he died several hours later.

After being provided detailed descriptions of Brown and Delainey, the two were detained in the area of the Jefferson Lines bus station and taken into custody.

A green and black folding pocket knife was found on Delaney’s person.

At the Billings Police Station, Delaney agreed to speak with a detective and was read her Miranda Rights.

Documents say Delaney told police she was at North Park with Brown when the victim approached them saying he wanted to be with her.

Delaney accused the victim of raping her in the past and said that night she threatened to stab the victim if he did not leave after she tried to get away from him several times.

When the victim did not leave, the affidavit says Delaney told police she took out a pocketknife and hit him in the nose with the window-punch end of the knife.

The victim then fell to the ground and Delaney stabbed him four times in the leg.

Delaney told the detective that she did not stab the victim with the intent to kill him, but conceded that she thought about stabbing him previously.

When Brown talked to the detective, he admitted to chasing the victim and that Delaney stabbed him.

After their interviews, Brown and Delaney were remanded to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

Documents note a valid no contact order was in effect at the time of the stabbing when Brown and Delaney were found together.

Christopher Adrian Brown has been charged with deliberate homicide by accountability and violation of partner or family member no contact order.

Vanessa Marie Delaney has been charged with deliberate homicide.

UPDATE: The victim of Tuesday morning's stabbing has died from his injuries.

Lieutenant Matt Lennick says the investigation is now being treated as a homicide. The suspects remain in custody.

Lennick also says everyone involved in the incident knew each other, and there is no threat to the public.

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man is in critical condition after a stabbing that happened in the 2000 block of Sixth Avenue North in Billings Tuesday after 1:30 a.m.

The Billings Police Department said via Twitter two suspects were detained.

The male victim was transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Article originally posted September 6, 2022.