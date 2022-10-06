BILLINGS, Mont. -- More housing is coming to the Downtown Billings area. The old hardware building on Montana Ave. and Broadway is currently being developed into multi–use space which will include more than 20 residential units.

The renovation will cost a little over $7.4 million dollars, but last month city council granted a tax credit of $745,000 to help offset development costs.

Developer, architect, and owner of the building Randy Hafer says, he understands the struggle of finding housing that won't break your pocket books -- especially in today's high-priced market.

Hafer says, with the aid of historic tax credit, he’s hoping to keep the units within a price range that’s more appealing to the working class.

Randy says, its easier and more sustainable to renovate an older building than to build one from the ground up.

"There is a tremendous amount of energy but embodies value in what's here. because to turn this into state of the arc, high performance, very cool downtown apartments for less rent than kind of anywhere new. We don't have to dig a hole, we don't have to put up the super structure, we don't have to lay all the brinks, and build the floors --all that stuff is already here."