UPDATE, JULY 13:

Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) has released more information on a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Billings.

According to MHP, a Honda Accord rolled through a stop sign and turned northbound onto Shiloh Rd. when a speeding motorcycle crashed into the back of it.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 30-year-old man from Absarokee was ejected and taken to a hospital for a head injury. He was pronounced deceased the following day.

MHP reports he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

A 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man in the Honda were uninjured.

A third passenger in the Honda reportedly fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

UPDATE:

A motorcyclist involved in an accident on Shiloh Rd. and Olympic Blvd. passed away due to his injuries on Tuesday.

The Billings Police Department did not release any further details, saying the crash is now being investigated as a fatal crash.

BILLINGS, Mont. - At approximately 5:45 PM on Monday evening, Billings police responded to a car vs. motorcycle collision off of Shiloh Rd. and Olympic Blvd.

The 30-year-old man who was driving the motorcycle was transported to a hospital with critical injuries, and the 18-year-old woman driving the car was detained at the scene.

BPD crash team is currently en-route to the crash, and Shiloh Rd north of King Ave W to Monad Rd is currently closed.

This is a developing story.

Article originally published June 26, 2023.