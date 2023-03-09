Billings, MT-Booster and child seats offer protection for children while they're riding in the car, but when installed incorrectly these safety devices can be very dangerous for the child inside.

According to the national non-profit organization, Safe Kids Worldwide, the leading cause of death in children 18 and younger is motor vehicle collisions.

Their Yellowstone County Coalition hopes to change that in Montana by making sure parents are using their car seats properly.

For more than fifteen years, Safe Kids Yellowstone County has offered a space for parents to bring in their car seats, ensuring their child's safety by making sure they're installed correctly.

Housed in the American Medical Response of Billings building members of S.K.Y.C. welcome parents to the ambulance barn once a month to not only get those checks done but also offer resources for parents to find the right car seat option for their kids.

A.M.R. Safe Kids Yellowstone County coordinator, Koren Bloom, explains that they, "help to make sure that they have the appropriate car seat, and the correct car seat is one that fits the child, fits their need, it can fit in the vehicle and the parent or caregiver can install it correctly every time."

Members of the organization help ensure guardians have the appropriate car seats by looking at the age, weight, and height of the children.

They also make sure the driver knows how to properly secure the seats for travel.

Because Bloom knows the potential of an unsecured car seat, and says that, "any unsecured object or person in a vehicle becomes a projectile in the event of a collision."

She goes on to say that "by having a car seat that's properly installed, it's going to help reduce the injuries" and they hope they, "make sure that every child is leaving safer than they arrived."

These car-seat checks are open to the public, the second Saturday of every month at Billings A.M.R.'s ambulance barn.

You can participate in car seat checks by signing up at Safe Kids Yellowstone County's website.