MONTANA - Montana leaders respond to guilty verdict in the trial of ex-police officer Derek Chauvin.

The following is a statement from Senator Steve Daines's spokesperson:

Senator Daines believes what happened to George Floyd was tragic. The senator believes we must respect the jury's verdict in this case. The senator urges all Americans planning to protest to remain peaceful, as rioting and violence is never the answer.

The following is a statement from Senator Jon Tester:

My thoughts are with George Floyd's family, and I hope today's verdict brings them some measure of justice and peace.

Missoula Mayor John Engen released the following statement:

This article will be updated as more responses come in.