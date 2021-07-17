Montana's Medieval Marketplace

BILLINGS, Mont. - Saturday was hot day at the medieval marketplace but that doesn't stop anyone here from dressing up in their full medieval armor and bringing out their musketeer swords.

Whether it was jewelry making, torch burning, fencing and even dancing there is literally something for everyone.

Doug McIsaac has been a part of the renaissance events for twelve years, and it's continued to grow, but he says this year is one for the record books, thanks to mother nature.

"This is really - yeah it's hot today,” McIsaac said. “And that's why a lot of our guys aren't in armor fighting. I'm not in armor. I'm not in armor fighting. We do have our guys doing the musketeer style fencing. In the first couple of years it was middle of July but then we moved it to June. June is much better."

Despite the heat, many don't let it get in their way of dressing up and acting out the medieval lifestyle, especially after being stuck inside for the last year due to the pandemic.

"It's definitely hot but it's worth it,” Tahani Nelson said, a vendor. “It is so much fun to be out here and see everything. It was hard. We all kind of went into withdrawals without our fair circuit."

If the market place and renaissance fair provide nothing else, it's at least a time for friends to come together, take a break from the real world and enjoy living the medieval way of life.

"It means the world,” Abbey Sonntag said, the renaissance queen. “We all have day jobs and I love my day job but it's the chance to do something we're passionate about and we really love. We spend a lot of hours getting ready doing our costuming and our regalia. Having a chance to show that part of ourselves, it means a lot to us.”