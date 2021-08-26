U.S. SENATE - Montana's leaders took to Twitter and sent press releases Thursday responding to the attacks in Afghanistan that resulted in the death of several U.S. service members:

Governor Greg Gianforte:

God bless these American heroes and their families.

________

Please join me in praying for the continued protection and safety of our troops, American citizens, and allies in Afghanistan.

May God heal our troops injured in this horrific, cowardly attack.

Governor Gianforte also ordered all flags in Montana to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Aug. 30 to honor fallen U.S. servicemembers in Kabul.

Representative Matt Rosendale:

How many American military personnel have to die to evacuate unvetted refugees?

Get American citizens out and bring our troops home.

________

Heartbreaking events occurring at the Kabul airport right now with reports of expected ongoing attacks.

Pray for our troops and fellow citizens stuck in this time of turmoil.

We must do whatever is necessary to get our troops and citizens back home.

Senator Steve Daines:

My thoughts and prayers are with the families of our fallen and wounded service members—our troops are American heroes. This tragedy was entirely preventable. The terrorist attacks in Kabul today against U.S. troops, American citizens and innocent Afghans are a devastating result of President Biden’s disastrous withdrawal out of Afghanistan. To learn that Biden shared the names of Americans and Afghan allies with the Taliban is unconscionable, and his negligence will live in infamy. We cannot accept Biden’s August 31st exit ‘deal’ with the Taliban as Americans, our troops and our allies remain stranded and dying. Biden must ensure our forces on the ground have the means to respond decisively and that we get all Americans and our Afghan allies out safely.

Senator Jon Tester:

My thoughts are with those affected by the terrorist attacks in Kabul, and I'm closely monitoring the unfolding situation.

Our brave servicemen and women represent the best of our nation and they remain in my prayers today.