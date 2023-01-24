BILLINGS, Mt: The construction of Montana's first medical school campus is finally complete at Rocky Vista University in Billings, allowing hands-on training and hyper-realistic learning simulations for medical students with state-of-the-art technology

The official ground-breaking began in October 2021 and the university is now prepared to welcome new students to campus

The 138,000 square foot campus in Billings is where students will spend their first two years of medical school education, taking advantage of innovative technology, immersive simulations, realistic mannequins, group-based active learning spaces, and an expansive anatomy lab using cadavers and virtual reality.

David Park, the Vice-President and the Founding Dean of Rocky Vista University MontanaCollege of Osteopathic Medicine, said that the new medical school is expected to make an immediate economic impact within the community.

"The impact of $78.6 million dollars, which was projected by a third-party consultant for this project, is already in its second year of impact—that's construction, housing, and foods and various other things that are directly and indirectly related to this project. The study and the consultant also stated that we are going to have $67 million dollar impact once we are fully grown out in another four years," explained Park.

He also mentioned that the new school provides an opportunity for people to have a better access to healthcare in more rural Montana communities.

"We know the challenges of living in rural MT when it comes to healthcare and we have a special program called the Rural Medicine Track, where our students will be specifically trained on how to deliver healthcare in rural setting. As a matter of fact, we will have a lot of our students spend some time in rural communities in third and fourth year so that they can experience rural healthcare and learn the different skills to serve the rural population," emphasized Park.

The first 80 students begin their journey to a career in the medical field this July.