BILLINGS, Mont. -- In the state legislature, Montana's leaders are considering an amendment to the state budget that would allocate funds for the Department of Corrections to mitigate some of the overcrowding issues they're experiencing.

The Montana DOC wants to expand its contract with CoreCivic, a private prison group with facilities across the nation.

Since 1999 CoreCivic has managed Crossroads Correctional Center in Shelby, Montana.

It's the only prison they operate in Montana, it's part of the state's network of prisons.

Now, the proposed budgetary amendment for House Bill 2 would set aside an additional $3.9 million for each year of the 2025 biennium that would pay for an additional 120 beds at a CoreCivic facility in Arizona.

The DOC said the state's prison population has been increasing and their projections indicate the trend will continue.

In an email, the Communication Director of Montana DOC, Carolynn Bright said, "At this time, Montana prisons are over capacity, with almost 300 DOC offenders at county jails awaiting placement in the corrections system...The DOC’s capacity issues will likely require a multi-pronged solution, and transferring inmates to out-of-state facilities could be part of that."

The American Civil Liberties Union says private prisons are not the solution to overcrowding and it strongly opposes any type of contract with CoreCivic or private prisons

Maggie Bornstein, Legislative Session Lobbyist with ACLU of Montana said CoreCivic's Crossroads Correctional facility has a history of mistreating prisoners. Additionally, there are other solutions to deal with overcrowding.

"I would say this very same budget would create 50 new options. That is an effort to keep people in the state of Montana and we are seeing other legislation that is moving forward to a better transition to state prison and pre-releases and more successful re-entry will alleviate some of that over-crowding and get people moving through the system more effectively to alleviate that pressure."

Brian Todd, Public Affairs Manager of CoreCivic said the ACLU's opposition is flawed and misguided. Additionally, their facilities offer several avenues of positive rehabilitation.

"When prison systems are over capacity, it means less safe conditions for inmates, staff, and communities and fewer opportunities for transformational reentry programming. We can provide the flexibility of a relief valve to help manage prison populations and deliver better, safer care to inmates that help them prepare for what’s next in their lives," said Brian.

Bornstein said, "We have been shown who CoreCivic is through their dealings in the state of Montana by violating the human rights and dignity of those who are incarcerated in their facility here in Shelby and across the country."

Several legal cases have been filed in connection with the Shelby prison.

In 2016, a prisoner filed a lawsuit alleging he was attacked by other prisoners for several minutes before guards intervened. He says he wasn't taken to a clinic for a medical evaluation until days later.

In 2015, an audit of the Crossroads prison found three allegations of sexual assault by staff members were filed. The facility conducted an internal investigation and found that two of the three cases were substantiated, and were referred to Toole County for investigation and prosecution.

In 2009, the ACLU filed a lawsuit on behalf of Native American inmates at the Crossroads facility. They alleged they were denied the right to practice their religious and cultural customs.

The state investigated and ultimately released a report confirming almost all the prisoners' allegations.

In another email, Carolynn Bright commented on the accusations

"the safety and security of staff and inmates is a top priority for the doc. the department closely monitors its contract prisons to ensure compliance with contract requirements through on-site contract managers and regular performance audits. any allegations of misconduct or violations of the prison rape elimination act are thoroughly investigated by the department’s investigations bureau and/or outside law enforcement agencies."

CoreCivic did not address the accusations.