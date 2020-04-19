BILLINGS, Mont. - With social distancing keeping people home, there have been fewer cars on the roads, which means fewer accidents. Larger insurance companies are taking notice and are looking for ways to help their customers save money during these trying times.

Kyle Lingscheit, CEO of PayneWest, an insurance agency broker, says there have been fewer auto claims to pay out, so companies like Liberty Mutual and Progressive are giving discounts and refunds up to 20% for the months of April and May.

Outside the refunds for car insurance, companies are not canceling insurance premiums and are extending window payments for people who do not have the money right now.

Kyle says each company is doing something different, so clients should reach out to their brokers or agents to ask what they are eligible for.

Kyle also gave advice for people stuck at home on what they should do to better prepare themselves for the future.

“If you’re working from home and you’re around the house right now, take that time to look around the house and make sure you reported your possessions in case there is a loss down the line, or probably the biggest priority is to check your fire alarms and make sure the batteries are good, do some of those little things to make sure your family is safe while they’re at home too.”, said Kyle.

Kyle says they have 700 employees working from home ready to answer any questions you may have about your eligibility for a discount on insurance.