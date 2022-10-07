BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is giving residents a reminder to keep properties clean to reduce your chances of a bear interaction.

Bears are preparing for winter hibernation, and Montana residents are being asked to keep properties clean and free of any attractants, including open garbage cans, barbecue grills and fruit from trees.

Several communities have seen an unusual uptick in bear conflicts recently, and FWP says bears are more likely to seek out food in residential areas as natural food sources like berries are in short supply.

“Montana is bear country and all residents should be prepared for the presence of bears, even in neighborhoods,” FWP wrote.

Residents are being asked to eliminate any opportunity for bears to find food in or around their homes, businesses and vehicles.

According to FWP, you should store all garbage, barbecue grills, pet food, horse pellets and livestock feed in a locked building.

Bird feeders as well as apples, berries and other potential food sources should be removed from yards.

Residents can also bear-proof which includes thoroughly cleaning decks and patios around barbecue areas to remove odors from previous cooking.

“Finding food before denning season is a bear’s only objective this time of year. A bear will not remain in an area where attractants have been secured, properties are clean, and food is not available,” FWP said.

If you do see a bear near your residence, or you need to report a conflict, you are asked to call your local bear specialist at the contact number found at FWP’s website: https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear/contact.

You can find more information on staying safe in bear country on FWP’s website here.