MONTANA - The U.S. Postal Service is asking all homeowners to inspect and repair their mailboxes during Mailbox Improvement Week, May 16 - 22.

The Postal Service said in a release, repairing suburban and rural mailboxes improves the appearance of our community and makes delivering and receiving mail safer for our carriers and customers.

The Postal Service makes this annual request because of the wear and tear that occurs to mailboxes every year. This is especially important after the effects of this past winter.

Some of the typical activities homeowners may need to consider include:

Replacing loose hinges on a mailbox door

Repainting a mailbox that may have rusted or has started to peel

Remounting a loosened mailbox post

Replacing or adding house numbers

Clearing in and around the mailbox to minimize insects

If a homeowner plans to install a new mailbox or replace a worn one, they must use only Postal Service–approved traditional, contemporary or locking full/limited service mailboxes. Customers must be careful when purchasing curbside mail receptacles because the use of unapproved boxes is prohibited.

Customers may also use a custom-built mailbox, but they must consult with their local post office to ensure it conforms to guidelines applying to flag, size, strength and quality of construction.

For more information about mailbox installation and USPS requirements, please contact your local Station Manager or Postmaster or go to www.usps.com/manage/mailboxes.htm.