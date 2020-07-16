Montana is the latest state to require masks in public. The directive applies to 25 of Montana's 56 counties, where four or more people are known to be infected with COVID-19. Exceptions are listed here.

How do Montanans feel about the mask mandate?

One woman said, "I don't love government overreaching and mandating things in general, but in this situation, I feel like a mask is not that big of an inconvenience. And, if it saves lives, then, I’m happy to do it."

Another person said, "Well, I've been wearing my mask every time I'm out, kind of since it started. unless I'm not going to be around people. I kind of think the mandate should have happened a while ago."