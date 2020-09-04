BILLINGS, Mont. - September 4 is officially Blood Donation Day here in Montana, Vitalant is making a call out to people who have never donated before to come give it a try.

It's one of the easiest ways to give back to your community and the whole process only takes about an hour.

Hospitals across the county need a constant daily supply of blood for trauma and surgery patients. One donation can help up to 3 patients.

We spoke with a resident who's been donating blood for over 30 years and is encouraging others to come in.

"20-30 minutes, you're helping people who may get years to their life, so it's important. Get past the needle, it's not that bad. It's actually kind of interesting to watch," Billings resident George Fink said.

Vitalant needs about 150 to 200 units of blood daily to serve the hospitals in Yellowstone County.

You can reach out to Vitalant at (877) 258-4825 to set up an appointment and start giving back to your community.