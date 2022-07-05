HELENA, Mont. - Workers in Carbon, Stillwater and Park counties affected by last month's flooding may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA).

The Montana Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) said in a release they may start processing DUA claims now that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) accepted Gov. Greg Gianforte's request for workers to receive Individual Assistance.

“Disaster Unemployment Assistance can be a valuable resource for Montanans who live or work in impacted areas but aren’t covered by regular unemployment insurance,” DLI Commissioner Laurie Esau said in the release. “Filing a DUA claim can help Montanans bridge the financial gap as the region gets back on its feet in the midst of the summer tourist season.”

The Disaster Assistance Period is valid June 12, 2022, DLI said claims may be backdated to this date if the flooding affected the first week of employment of self-employment.

DLI said the following:

DUA benefits are available to individuals who do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits but who, following the June flooding: Live or work in Park, Stillwater or Carbon Counties,

Worked or were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment, Could/Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster, Were/Are unable to reach their job or self-employment location because they must travel through the affected area and are prevented from doing so by the disaster, Establish that the work or self-employment they could/can no longer perform was their primary source of income, Could not/Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster, or

Who became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of the household due to the disaster.

Those who meet the requirements may file a claim by calling (406) 444-3454. DUA claim agents will be working 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until Aug. 4.

Individuals will need the following in order to file:

Social security number

Copy of most recent federal income tax forms or check stubs

Documentation proving they were working or self-employed during the disaster

Montanans must submit the required documentation within 21 days of filling out the DUA application.

"The first possible week of compensation for those individuals who qualify for DUA, is the week ending June 18, 2022," DLI said. "Applications filed on August 5th, 2022 or later will be considered untimely, unless the individual provides good cause for filing after the deadline."