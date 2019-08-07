MontanaFair Shuttles

BILLINGS, Mont. -- A free shuttle service is in place for the full run of the MontanaFair from noon to midnight. The shuttles will run from the upper parking lot to the main gate.

Other stops include the front of First Interstate Arena, the front of Montana Pavilion and the stairwell at the foot of the lower parking lot leading into the arena.

On those really busy fair days, you can park downtown and take a Met Bus to MetraPark. Bare in mind that service only runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and buses will not run on Sunday.