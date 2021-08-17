MontanaFair seeing record setting days; biggest day for Carnival in 44 years

BILLINGS, Mont. - MontanaFair has seen multiple record setting days since the fair opened on Friday, August 13.

MetraPark General Manager Bill Dutcher said attendance is up from the 2019 fair (the 2020 MontanaFair had reduced capacity because of the pandemic).

Dutcher shared the following numbers:

For Carnival:

Friday, August 13 was a record opening Friday for Carnival, with Carnival bringing in $101,000

Saturday, August 14 was the biggest day for Carnival in 44 years with Carnival bringing in $190,000

For Food and Beverage:

Friday, August 13 was a record opening Friday for Food and Beverage with Food and Beverage bringing in $82,000

Saturday, August 14 was a record opening Saturday for Food and Beverage with Food and Beverage bringing in $143,000.

Dutcher also said night show revenue is running at record pace so far, bringing in $596,000 after three nights.

In the midst of increased sales, some venders are feeling the impact of the worker shortage.

"We lost a bunch of our employees back in March of 2020," Giovanni's Concessions Owner Tobias Eiter said. "And, so it's just been the three of us running this route since we've been back to work in June."

Even though that means long shifts for Eiter (typically 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.), he said he's just glad to be back to work after the pandemic.