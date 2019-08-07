MontanaFair Safety

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The event operations team has hired about four hundred temporary workers for MontanaFair. A great chunk of them are superintendents to make sure all facilities run properly.

Sheriff deputies from Yellowstone County will be on the fair grounds at all times and RiverStone Health will be present to monitor food safety. The Mighty Thomas Carnival has tested all the rides to make sure they are safe and ready to go.

Marketing Director, Ray Massie says that safety is MontanaFair's first priority. "We want to make sure that at the very basis of the fair... that when you come to the fair grounds, you are going to be safe. And we have six sheriff deputies from Yellowstone County that are here everyday to make sure that we put safety first," says Massie.

The administrative team also wants to remind everyone to not leave any valuables in cars. They also advise that children under fifteen-years-old are accompanied by an adult. You can also keep cool by enjoying MontanaFair's many air-conditioned exhibits throughout the grounds.