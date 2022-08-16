UPDATE: AUG. 16 AT 12:41 P.M.

MetraPark's Interim Manager Tim Goodridge released the following statement following the shooting that happened at the MontanaFair Monday night:

"MontanaFair is open today with a regular schedule of events and attractions.

We are grateful to law enforcement for their rapid response and containment of the incident that occurred last night at the fair. The Sheriff’s department is actively investigating and will provide information as they are able.

Additional law enforcement resources will be on site at the fair to ensure the safety and enjoyment of everyone."

UPDATE: AUG. 16 AT 11:31 A.M.

The following is a press release from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office:

On August 15, 2022, at approximately 11:30 pm, Deputies working security for the fair at Metra Park heard what they believed to be a gunshot, which came from somewhere on the midway. They were able to determine an approximate location based on people running from a particular area. Deputies immediately responded to the area and located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound to his leg. A Sheriff’s Office Sergeant provided medical attention to the wounded individual while other deputies looked for a suspect or possible witnesses. One witness stated a male in a red shirt shot the victim so Deputies focused their search looking for someone matching the description.

Deputies located a male individual near some concession stands and approached him to try to determine if he was involved in any way. That subject ran from the Deputies, but was caught when he and the Deputies ended up in the pond on the fairgrounds. He was identified and released without any charges at this time.

The investigation is continuing and our investigators are still interviewing witnesses. We would ask that anyone with information about this incident contact the Yellowstone county Sheriff’s Office at 406-256-2929 and leave your contact information.

With what we know so far, it appears this is an isolated incident and not a random shooting, as the individuals involved are likely acquainted with each other.

Regardless, we will be stepping up our law enforcement presence at the fair.

BILLINGS, Mont. - A shooting occurred at the MontanaFair at MetraPark area in Billings Monday night, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office told Montana Right Now.

Yellowstone County Sgt. Jim Ellis said the shooting happened at 11:30 p.m.

He could not tell us if anyone was injured or if there is a suspect. The shooting is under investigation.

We are working to get more information.