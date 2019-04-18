MontanaFair plays host to 90s boy band 98° as headline performer

Popular 1990s boy band 98° will headline the Pepsi Entertainment Series at the 2019 MontanaFair.

The group will play Saturday, August 10. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10am.

“From playing a sold out show at Madison Square Garden to selling over 10 million records all in a short five year time span, our Saturday night fair promises to be hot," said Dutcher. "We’re proud to welcome 98° to this year's MontanaFair.”

With hits like “Thank God I Found You,” with Mariah Carey and Joe, collaborations with their idol, Stevie Wonder, on “True to Your Heart,” for the 1998 animated Disney film, Mulan, the members of 98° were on fire at the turn of the century.

Their four-million-selling album, 98° and Rising (1998, Motown), spawned top-5 favorites “Because of You,” “I Do,” and “The Hardest Thing,” while 2000’s Revelation (Universal Records), which sold two million copies, peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 and yielded a trio of hits, “Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche),” “My Everything” and “The Way You Want Me To.”

Jeff Timmons, Justin Jeffre and brothers Nick and Drew Lachey make up the members of the all-male harmony group. Their musical career took a stop after playing Madison Square Garden as part of the Michael Jackson: 30th Anniversary Celebration, September 10, 2001. The sold out show was followed just 12 hours later by the 9/11 attacks on America.

At that point, the all-Ohio-raised quartet decided to take a break. Save for a one-off performance on a TV special in 2004, it would be more than a decade before the four friends in 98° would sing together again.

Having done a few special performances together among other projects, last year the band finally decided to go on tour. 31 cities later, it was clear 98° was back.

During their time away from recording all four members kept busy. Nick, who was recently on Season 25 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, launched a successful solo music career, and has starred on TV shows as an actor (The WB’s Charmed and One Tree Hill) and television host (VH-1’s Big Morning Buzz Live, NBC’s The Sing-Off). Drew was crowned season two winner of Dancing with the Stars, and been on Broadway. Both brothers opened Lachey’s Bar (A&E). Timmons joined members of Backstreet Boys and ‘NSYNC for VH-1’s Mission Man Band and Nick Carter’s Sci-Fi feature, Dead Seven. Jeffre is involved in various media and cause related projects stemming from his foray into politics as a mayoral candidate of Cincinnati.

98° performs at 7pm Saturday August 10 during the Pepsi Entertainment Series at Rimrock Auto Arena.

Individual show tickets go on sale April 26 at the MetraPark Box Office, MontanaFair.com, MetraPark.com, and by phone at 800-366-8538