BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings residents enjoyed their last day at MontanaFair Saturday night as it wrapped up it's most historic year in history by successfully operating during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Social distancing, spreading rides further apart, wiping down equipment and wearing masks were only some of the new guidelines implemented to make sure the MontanaFair went on.

It was certainly not easy, but Marketing and Sales Director for MetrapPark, Ray Massie says they couldn't be more proud of what they accomplished.

Being one of the only fairs that went on this summer, Massie says the biggest challenge was making people feel safe.

Having to think of new ways to entertain people and stay safe at the same time showed fair organizers they're capable of anything and can use the lessons learned to make next years fair the best one yet.

"This year we tried a lot of new things, a lot of different opportunities from movies to corn hole to bingo inside in an air conditioned environment, to moving 4-H to First Interstate Arena, there were a lot of changes that we made in the fair this year and it gives us the opportunity to do those again, we know we can accomplish that.", said Ray Massie.

Massie would like to thank all the attendants for respecting the guidelines and being a part of the historic year for the fair.