The Pepsi Entertainment Series will begin Friday with the Triple Threat Tour featuring Blackhawk, Restless Heart and Shenandoah who will get the night started at 7 p.m.

Then on Saturday 90's boy band 98 Degrees will take stage at First Interstate Arena with special guest Judith Hill as the opener.

Capping off the Pepsi Entertainment Series will be one of country music's biggest names, Old Dominion. All of these concerts will start at 7 p.m. at First Interstate Arena.

A variety of other musical acts will be performing nightly throughout MontanaFair as well featuring The Rock Bottom Boys who are back for their third year in a row. They can be seen at the Exchange Club Patio at 6 p.m., 8 p.m., and 10 p.m.

The Kelly McDonald Band will bring more country music to the fair along with Tobi Lee and Mustang Sally who make their first appearance at Montana Fair. Both of these artists will be performing on the Montana Army National Guard Stage. Times for these shows vary and can be found on our website.

Many local artists will also be performing at MontanaFair throughout the week such as Justin Brewer, Jeffrey Frank, Valerie Dvorak and more. All these performances can be seen at the Timesquare Furniture Company Community Stage.

The nightly acts can be seen with your daily fair admission.