BILLINGS, Mont. - MontanaFair gates open Friday, August 12 at 4 p.m. The fair runs August 12-20 at MetraPark in Billings.

Marketing Director Jamie Porter said there will be a lot of the usual favorites at the fair this year, as well as something new:

"New this year, we have a draft horse competition," Porter said. "Draft horses if you haven't seen them, are incredible. They are huge, beautiful creatures. They're coming from all over the region to compete in this competition. I'm really excited."

"We'll have magicians, unicyclists, trick ropers, a mime," she added. "It's going to be great."

More information about MontanaFair tickets and shows is available here.