MontanaFair cattle show

These kids had the chance to showcase their steers to judges and were placed based on size, leg length, stride distance along with other criteria.

The kids spent countless hours grooming and training these animals in order to get them ready to show at the fair. "Rome wasn't built in one day" says contestant Walker Anttila. "A lot of people want to do the one day thing, no it's multiple days, every day I'm out there working with these animals."

The hard work that is put into these animals is for more than just MontanaFair as these kids will have the opportunity to sell their steers at auction next Satruday, August 17th as it is a nice return on investment for the kids.

You can find these steers and more animals in the Small Expo Bay at MetraPark.