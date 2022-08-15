MontanaFair brings in economic growth to Yellowstone County

BILLINGS, MT- MontanaFair is all this week, and the event provides an economic boost not just for MetraPark, but for the county as a whole.

"When you look at the profit that we make here, you're only looking at one tiny piece of the pie," said Tim Goodridge, the General Manager for MetraPark.

Goodridge said that while MetraPark makes a profit, the county gains a lot more business from vacationers visiting from the fair.

" they fill up with tanks of gas, they go to different stores for groceries and goods, everybody stops, everybody spends money, " Goodridge said.

MontanaFair made over half a million dollars as a profit last year, and Goodridge said that he cares about benefitting the county more so than MetraPark.

"We could have a fair where we could lose money, but we could do wonders for Yellowstone County."

MontanaFair is scheduled to end on August 20th.