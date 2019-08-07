Earlier tonight clubs were able to begin setting up their booths at MetraPark in preparation for the start of the fair on Friday.

Along with clubs, individual's pieces will also be on display and some can even be purchased by fair goers. There will be a variety of categories on display that range from photography, woodworking, sewing and much more.

Clubs and individuals are only allowed to sell a maximum of two of their works regardless of how great all of them may be.

You can see all 4-H projects and ribbon winners on display in the Small Expo Bay throughout MontanaFair which begins Friday at 4 p.m.