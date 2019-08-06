MontanaFair 4-H Judging

A variety of fields were on display at the 4-H judging ranging from woodworking, welding, culinary and much more.

The best of class ribbon winners were announced today following the judging and the winning works will be put out on display in the small expo bay come the start of the fair.

However, contestants like Cody Johaness, a woodwork ribbon winner, believes the general public doesn't understand how much effort and hard work are put into these creations. "A lot of work goes into this all year long and I feel like not very many people understand the amount of time that all the 4-H kids put in." Says Johaness, "you see them working their butt off...but they don't know what goes on at home."

With the hundreds of submissions that took place over the course of the week, not all could be deemed best of class. The runner-up submissions will however be on display in their booths' respective field and can be purchased by fair goers.

MontanaFair will begin August 9th and will go until August 17th.