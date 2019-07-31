Yellowstone Grizzly back on endangered list

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reinstates the Grizzly Bear in the greater Yellowstone ecosystem, to the endangered species list, in compliance with a Montana district court order.

Last September, six lawsuits were consolidated into one, and brought in front of a Missoula judge, who ruled in favor of the plaintiff's allegations that focused primarily on violations of federal procedures.

The lawsuits stemmed from scientific data, Reviewed by the service, and lead to delisting the Grizzly in June of 2017.

U.S. Fish and Wild life service says there is widespread support for Grizzly conservation, and will continue to research, monitor, and manage the Grizzly and its habitats.