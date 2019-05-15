Victim of fatal house fire in Bridger identified

BRIDGER, Mont. - Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan has identified the man killed in a house fire in Bridger Monday afternoon.

Sheriff McQuillan says 67-year-old David Dyer was found unresponsive inside his residence by Bridger firemen just a few minutes after he placed the 911 call reporting a fire in his kitchen. Dyer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff McQuillan says initial investigations show the fire was accidental and started in the kitchen area and the interior of the house has extensive smoke damage.