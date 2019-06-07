BILLINGS, Mont. - Senator Steve Daines announced today Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will be coming to Billings Wednesday "for a firsthand look at Montana's devastating meth crisis."

"Montana has a crisis on its hands. Mexican meth is pouring into our state and tearing our families and communities apart," Daines said. "I’ve been fighting hard to tackle this growing issue all over our state and I’m very grateful to welcome Vice President Mike Pence to Billings next week to continue this fight. Together with the Trump Administration and folks all over Montana, we must win this fight for our great state."

The vice president will visit the RiverStone Health Clinic with Senator Steve Daines to meet with stakeholders, local law enforcement and other federal officials to discuss how to combat Montana’s meth crisis through treatment, prevention and enforcement, according to the senator's office.

On Thursday, the vice president and second lady will travel to West Yellowstone to visit Yellowstone National Park with Secretary of Interior David Bernhardt.

The vice president's visit isn't the first for a high profile member of the Trump administration on this topic. In April of 2018, then Attorney General Jeff Sessions toured the Rimrock Foundation in Billings. That visit was focused on outlining the severity of the drug crisis while also launching "Project Safe Neighborhoods."