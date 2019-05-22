Verdict reached in Garcia case

Closing Arguments and jury deliberation took most of the morning on Wednesday in the case against Roberto Salaman Garcia who was accused of several cases of sexual assault.

Garcia was found guilty on all four counts of sexual assault. As a result, he is facing anywhere between 4 to 100 years in prison. His bond has been revoked and he will remain in custody until his sentencing.

Garcia was accused of sexually assaulting four women at 'The Speedway' carnival ride while checking their seatbelts during the Montana State Fair in 2018.

Looking forward, Garcia will be deported after he has served his time here in the United States, with his sentencing most likely taking place within the next 4 to 6 weeks.