The tiny town of Ovando, Montana is a top 50 finalist for the Reader's Digest "Nicest Places in America" contest.

With a population of 71 (at the 2000 census), Ovando is up against one city from each state. The top 10 will be featured in the August issue, and the town with the most votes in total will be on the cover.

Voting goes for three more weeks. If you help like to help Ovando out, click here.