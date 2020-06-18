BILLINGS, Mont. - A short film about the Blackfeet buffalo drive has won an Emmy award for its photography.

We spoke with director Daniel Glick and actress Alia Heavy Runner to discuss their award-winning film and what projects lie in store for Thunderheart Films.

Iniskim is a short film which follows Heavy Runner as she follows the buffalo on the traditional Blackfeet buffalo drive. Heavy Runner narrates the film and describes what the drive taught her about herself.

Heavy Runner is a member of the Blackfeet Tribe and said she is excited about how the film displays the talent of Native Americans and hopes it will inspire filmmakers to include more Native Americans in their projects.

"Every reservation is really small, and there's a lot of talent out there," Heavy Runner said. "There's probably many actors and many singers and all that – kids and adults that don't get the chance to do what I did."

Director Daniel Glick said inspiration for this film came from a real life story of a veteran who experienced trauma and how the buffalo drive helped the veteran heal.

"This 30-mile drive from the summer range to the winter range across the reservation and on horseback and 4-wheeler – it sounded pretty cinematic," Glick said. "Like an amazing experience."

Glick said the outpour of positive feedback has inspired him and his team to create a full-length film based on the story of Iniskim.

For more information on the film and future projects coming from Thunderheart Films, visit their website: thunderheartfilms.com.