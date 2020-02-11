The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office has released details on how three inmates were able to escape the county jail Friday night.

According to the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office, shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, February 7, inmates were able to lure a Big Horn County detention officer into one of the larger men's cell block by convincing the officer someone was ill.

The sheriff's office says the officer stood at that entrance of the cell and motioned the inmate who was reportedly ill to come to the door. Two or three male inmates then allegedly grabbed the officer and pulled him inside where they assaulted him and bound him.

The sheriff's office says the inmates were able to get a jail key from the officer and then went to the Big Horn County dispatch area where they assaulted a dispatcher and handcuffed her. The sheriff's office says there were about three to four inmates in the dispatch area at that time. The inmates allegedly convinced the dispatcher to show them how to open the garage into the booking area and escaped out the garage door.

The sheriff's office says only the three inmates ever left the jail and they didn't damage any other county property, except in the detention facility.

The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office was aided by the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office S.W.A.T. team and the Billings Police Department in regaining control of the detention facility. All this was reportedly accomplished with no other injuries to any law enforcement or prisoners in the jail.

On Monday, February 10, the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office detective unit, with assistance from the Billings Police Department, was able to track down two of the inmates, Stephan Caplett and Anthony Castro.

The third inmate, Andrew Parham, remains at large as of February 11, according to the sheriff's office. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact your local authorities. Parham is described as 25-year-old white man, 6’4” tall and weighing about 185 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.