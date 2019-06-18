In a U.S. Senate hearing Tuesday, Senator Steve Daines spoke on the importance of Montana's national parks and addressed the growing maintenance backlog affecting them.

Daines described national parks as America's "Department of First Impressions." He stressed that with new numbers out from the National Park Service showing the backlog at Glacier National Park totaling $131 million and Yellowstone National Park's at $585 million – it must be tackled.

Earlier this year, Daines reintroduced his bipartisan bill, the Restore Our Parks Act, which aims to address the backlog.

Information via a press release from Senator Steve Daines' office