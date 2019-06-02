Second annual Beer Week kicks off in Great Falls

People are running, jumping and climbing to kick off the second annual Craft Beer Week. Celebrations in Great Falls began earlier today with an obstacle course and a beer garden.

Dozens of people came out to enjoy Craft Beer Week over at Gibson Park. The events started earlier this afternoon and participants lined up to take part in an obstacle course designed to test their endurance. Beer tents were also set up along the course to test their pallets and help beat the summer heat.

All of this leading up to the Montana Brew Fest at the end of the week. A coordinator says they're gearing up for a bubbly week ahead.

"We have close to forty breweries coming from across the state of Montana, Montana only and we'll be set up in the convention center at the center mensfield so it will be really amazing to have that many breweries in our community."

Events will be taking place all week long, including a newly added beer Olympics that will be featured at the block party on Thursday.