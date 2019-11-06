MILES CITY, Mont. - The Custer County District High School has settled the pending lawsuit filed by former students against former athletic trainer James "Doc" Jensen and the school district.

The school district says a total of $9 million will be paid by the district's insurers, without taxpayer dollars, to the Plaintiffs.

The following is a statement by Custer County District High School:

"We are, naturally, outraged at the actions of Jensen, who violated the trust of our students and our community. His conduct was horrific, wholly unacceptable in any part of the world, and heartbreaking for those of us who dedicate our lives to children.

"The District, the Board, and the Administration deeply regret the pain and injuries the Plaintiffs have experienced. We hope that settlement will allow the Plaintiffs to move forward with the healing process. Nationally and statewide, there have been many changes in laws, school policies, and training. The District has adopted and will continue to adopt, policies and procedures regarding the prevention and reporting of sexual abuse or harassment, including those recommended by the Montana School Board Association and the U.S. Department of Education."