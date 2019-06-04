Rocky Mountain Eye Clinic opens the first urgent care for eyes

A first of its kind in the state, the Rocky Mountain Eye Clinic opened the first ever urgent care for eyes, providing patients with a fully equipped emergency set up.

The newly opened clinic is open from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M., with five optometrists and seven ophtamologists working around the clock.

Rocky Mountain Eye Clinic say most patients head to the ER before calling their optometrist, for injuries like loss of vision, infections, or any issue that needs to be resolved right away.

But now, patients are able to walk into the clinic without an appointment.