A proposed bill could force school districts to screen students for dyslexia Senate Bill 140 defines the term "dyslexia" as a specific learning disability that is neurological in origin and characterized by difficulties with accurate or fluent word recognition and by poor spelling and decoding abilities.

If the bill passes, the Montana Dyslexia Screening and Intervention Act will make sure students in the Treasure State who are identified as dyslexic, will receive appropriate educational services.

School districts will utilize a screening instrument to determine the students who have dyslexia. The instrument would identify those students who are at risk of not meeting grade-level reading benchmarks.

[See the attached documents of the bill to read how the instrument will be administered.]

The Office of Public Instruction will also raise awareness of dyslexia in the state and find the best practice interventions to support students who have dyslexia, as well as, finding ways to support parents of those students.